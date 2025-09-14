Mother, daughter recall moment 2 men attacked their home with bats, homemade explosive

Frightening moments for a mother and daughter whose Chicago Lawn home was the target of a violent attack during the weekend.

They want to know why the suspects threw what they said was a homemade explosive at their house.

The incident happened early Saturday morning in the 7200 block of South Kedzie Avenue. What started with a knock on their door was then followed by a window being smashed—not once, but twice.

"We heard what we thought was gunshots, it was so loud," Patricia Nelson said.

Nelson has lived in this home for 30 years. She is spending her final days there in hospice after she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension this year.

Her daughter, Nisha Thornton, has been by her side through it all.

She said the two of them were asleep and woke up when the two men attacked.

"I was trying to get my mom to leave, but she won't leave. But she doesn't need the stress of this," Thornton said.

The family said the suspects threw a homemade bomb of sorts at the window. They said luckily it didn't go inside, but if it had, it could have done some serious damage.

"In the video, you can see them lighting it and throwing it at the house," Thornton said.

She realized today that if what they were trying to light was thrown into their home, her mom's highly flammable oxygen tanks were right on the other side of the window that is now boarded up.

"Oh my God, I didn't even think of that. This was here, this was here," Thornton said.

While they have camera footage of the incident, they said police will have a hard time identifying the suspects. They were wearing masks, gloves, and their camera did not capture the license plate before they drove off in a dark sedan.

Still, they don't know why they were targeted.

"I have no idea. I am 68 and I don't have enemies," Nelson said.

While both mom and daughter said they are trying to have a peaceful time in these last moments together, Nelson said what happened added more to her plate.

The two want those who did it to be held accountable and for no one else to possibly become hurt.

No one was hurt, and no one has been arrested in the attack.

CPD said they are investigating.