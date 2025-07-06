Mother charged in stabbing, fire that left 4-year-old dead, 2 kids hurt in Logan Square

Woman charged in stabbing, fire that left child dead, siblings hurt in Logan Square

A mother will appear in court accused of stabbing her children before setting their house on fire in Logan Square on the Fourth of July.

Wendy Tolbert, 45, was arrested moments after Chicago police said she had fatally stabbed her 4-year-old son with a knife. She was charged with 14 felony counts, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated arson, and battery.

A four-year-old boy died from his injuries on Friday. A 13-year-old girl was also critically injured, and a 10-year-old boy was in serious condition.

Police said she set fire to the home on Friday just after 9:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Palmer Street, knowing the children were inside the home.

Sources close to the investigation told CBS News Chicago the 911 call came from the 13-year-old girl who was stabbed multiple times in her chest, back, and face. At last check, she and her brother, who was stabbed in his arm, are still in the hospital.

The Department of Child and Family Services said the family has never received services from the state agency and is working with law enforcement on this incident.

Tolbert will appear in front of a judge at a detention hearing Sunday afternoon.