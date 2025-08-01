Mother charged with stabbing 3 children, killing 1, in Logan Square due in court

Mother charged with stabbing 3 children, setting apartment on fire on NW Side due in court

The mother accused of stabbing her three children, killing one, before setting their Logan Square apartment on fire will appear before a judge Friday morning.

Prosecutors say on the Fourth of July, Wendy Tolbert admitted to stabbing her three children because she believed the devil possessed them.

The 4-year-old boy died. At last check, the 13-year-old girl was hospitalized, and the 10-year-old boy was also hospitalized but was released.

The public defender said Tolbert had no criminal history but suffers from mental health issues and is diagnosed with cancer.

Tolbert's status hearing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m.