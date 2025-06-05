Mother of 11-year-old girl shot in Harvey, Illinois, pleads for justice

Mother of 11-year-old shot in Harvey, Illinois asks for information leading to shooter

The mother of an 11-year-old girl pleaded for help Thursday to find the person who shot her daughter.

Willow James was shot in the head while riding in a car in the south Chicago suburb of Harvey last week.

According to Cook County Commissioner Kisha McCaskill (D-5th), Willow was headed home from school in a car being driven by her father, and with a cousin also in the car, when gunshots erupted. A stray bullet entered the car and struck Willow.

Willow's father rushed her to the emergency room at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Hospital in Harvey. She has since been transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood.

Willow was in intensive care and fighting for her life as of Thursday.

Willow James Sean Howard

"As a mom, getting that phone call that your 11-year-old baby girl has been shot in the head is very devastating," said Chevlyn Nicholson. "Yet I am very grateful that she's still alive."

Nicholson was joined by Cook County Commissioner Kisha McCaskill (D-5th) and antiviolence activists as they held a news conference in front of the rehab hospital Thursday. They are asking for any information that will lead to the gunman.