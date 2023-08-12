Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s

By Robb Ellis

First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, upper 80s for highs
First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, upper 80s for highs 02:02

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warm weekend before slightly cooler temperatures for the early week.

A small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm can pop up but becomes smaller as the day goes on. 

Monday brings the best rain chance this week, with scattered showers likely. We'll also see slightly cooler temperatures to start the week. Mid to upper 70s to start the week, with upper 80s to end the week.  

Today:

Warm and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. An isolated shower chance this morning. High 88.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 67.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 85.

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 7:06 AM

