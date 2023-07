CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend we'll have some relief as the hot and stormy pattern goes away. Warm temperatures return by the end of the week.

Back to the upper 80s by midweek, with plenty of sunshine.

Today:

Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. High 82.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Low 68.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny. High 81.