Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Tuesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool temps return
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cool temps return 02:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's mostly clear and nice tonight with evening temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Mostly sunny conditions return, as well as light winds for a warm Tuesday. Highs will range from mid 70s near the lakeshore to mid-80s inland.

A cold front will move through the area by early Wednesday morning, making for a breezy and cooler day. Highs will be in the low 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday, with even cooler temperatures near the lake shore.

Warming highs return for Friday and through the Memorial Holiday Weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 58°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 63°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 7:17 PM

