Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's mostly clear and nice tonight with evening temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

CBS

CBS

Mostly sunny conditions return, as well as light winds for a warm Tuesday. Highs will range from mid 70s near the lakeshore to mid-80s inland.

CBS

A cold front will move through the area by early Wednesday morning, making for a breezy and cooler day. Highs will be in the low 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday, with even cooler temperatures near the lake shore.

CBS

Warming highs return for Friday and through the Memorial Holiday Weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 58°

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 63°

CBS