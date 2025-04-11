Watch CBS News
Mostly sunny for Chicago area Friday as temps climb over weekend

By Laura Bannon

Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside in Chicago
Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside in Chicago 01:54
The sun returns today, with milder temperatures in the lowermost 50s. Near the lake, it's cooler in the 40s. 

Tonight, it's mostly clear and chilly, in the middle 30s. 

Sunny and warmer tomorrow in the 60s. Highs by Sunday reach the middle 60s. 

It's still mild in the 60s on Monday, with a small shower chance. It'll turn cooler on Tuesday before warming again by mid-week. 

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside, a high of  52.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, chilly with a low of 36.

TOMORROW: Sunny and milder, high of 60.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

