Mostly sunny for Chicago area Friday as temps climb over weekend

Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside in Chicago

Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside in Chicago

Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside in Chicago

CBS News Chicago

The sun returns today, with milder temperatures in the lowermost 50s. Near the lake, it's cooler in the 40s.

Tonight, it's mostly clear and chilly, in the middle 30s.

CBS News Chicago

Sunny and warmer tomorrow in the 60s. Highs by Sunday reach the middle 60s.

CBS News Chicago

It's still mild in the 60s on Monday, with a small shower chance. It'll turn cooler on Tuesday before warming again by mid-week.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside, a high of 52.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, chilly with a low of 36.

TOMORROW: Sunny and milder, high of 60.

CBS News Chicago