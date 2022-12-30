Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain on New Year's Eve

First Alert Weather: Cool down heading into new year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy tonight with a light freeze in the forecast. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Some patchy fog is possible by early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day, but we'll see some sunshine mixed with the clouds at times. The best chance for rain arrives late in the afternoon through the evening hours. Highs in the low 40s.

For Saturday night, expect temperatures in the low to mid 30s with a chance for showers at 30%.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

The best chance for rain out of the next week will arrive Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Rain could add up to over an inch in some spots. Highs on Monday will be cool, especially near the lake, in the mid 40s.

A strong southerly wind will boost highs into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday, then cooling again by Tuesday night. Only in the 30s for highs for the middle and end of next week with a chance for snow showers late Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog. Low 29°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. High 41°

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. High 45°

