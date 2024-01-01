Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy the next 2 days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will hold steady this evening through the overnight in the low 30s.
Cloudy skies will also hold overnight, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.
Conditions will then be mostly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s. There's a chance for lake effect snow in Northwest Indiana late Wednesday as a front moves through the area.
More sunshine on Thursday, but highs remain in the mid-30s.
Mostly cloudy skies will then return Friday and will be with us through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-30s Friday, then upper 30s this weekend.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and cold. Low 30.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 35.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 35.
