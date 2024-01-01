Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy the next 2 days

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy with chilly, breezy conditions
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy with chilly, breezy conditions 01:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will hold steady this evening through the overnight in the low 30s.

Cloudy skies will also hold overnight, according to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

fb49eb3d-567d-4f44-84b8-40148f7bf72b.png
CBS
d04789fc-9c4c-4644-ab48-509fa492e353.png
CBS

Conditions will then be mostly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s. There's a chance for lake effect snow in Northwest Indiana late Wednesday as a front moves through the area.

379429de-1f8e-4090-abd2-bc14a83a9e6d.png
CBS
9c1cc038-fdd7-43cb-b7ac-7d8f555bd9d2.png
CBS

More sunshine on Thursday, but highs remain in the mid-30s.

Mostly cloudy skies will then return Friday and will be with us through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-30s Friday, then upper 30s this weekend.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies and cold. Low 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 35.

364c09a4-c4ee-430e-af6d-dff5e0a420f5.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 3:35 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.