Watch CBS News
Local News

Morton Grove house fire likely caused by lightning strike, officials say

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A home in north suburban Morton Grove was heavily damaged in a fire likely caused by a lightning strike on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, Morton Grove firefighters responded to a two-story home in the 6400 block of Hoffman Drive, where the roof, attic, and exterior wall had caught fire, according to the Morton Grove Fire Department.

Crews quickly put out the fire, and everyone got out safely, but the fire caused significant visible damage to at least one wall, and several holes were visible in the roof.

Officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but it appeared to be the likely result of a lightning strike.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue