Morton Grove house fire likely caused by lightning strike, officials say

A home in north suburban Morton Grove was heavily damaged in a fire likely caused by a lightning strike on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, Morton Grove firefighters responded to a two-story home in the 6400 block of Hoffman Drive, where the roof, attic, and exterior wall had caught fire, according to the Morton Grove Fire Department.

Crews quickly put out the fire, and everyone got out safely, but the fire caused significant visible damage to at least one wall, and several holes were visible in the roof.

Officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but it appeared to be the likely result of a lightning strike.