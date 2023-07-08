Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Morning showers to start, sunshine by afternoon

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We start the morning with some rain but things start to clear up for the rest of your day. 

A clear few days ahead with the return of summer heat.

Upper 80s return for the first half of the workweek. Shower and storm chances return for the remainder.  

Today:

Showers early. Cooler. High 74.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 62.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 83.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 6:24 AM

