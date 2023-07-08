First Alert Weather: Morning showers to start, sunshine by afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We start the morning with some rain but things start to clear up for the rest of your day.
A clear few days ahead with the return of summer heat.
Upper 80s return for the first half of the workweek. Shower and storm chances return for the remainder.
Today:
Showers early. Cooler. High 74.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 62.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 83.
