First Alert Weather: Morning scattered showers and storms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widely scattered showers and storms mainly before 10 a.m. with a spotty shower chance during the afternoon. Staying humid in the 80s before falling into the 60s by night.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties until 5 a.m.
Humidity levels will improve tonight into tomorrow. Cloudy skies linger with a low potential for a spotty shower through Thursday.
Sunshine returns Friday and lasts through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be quite pleasant in the 70s.
TODAY: STILL HUMID, SPOTTY SHOWERS HIGH: 84
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LESS HUMID LOW: 63
TOMORROW: MAINLY CLOUDY, COOLER. SPOTTY SHOWER POSSIBLE HIGH: 69
