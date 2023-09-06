Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Morning scattered showers and storms

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widely scattered showers and storms mainly before 10 a.m. with a spotty shower chance during the afternoon. Staying humid in the 80s before falling into the 60s by night. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties until 5 a.m.

Humidity levels will improve tonight into tomorrow. Cloudy skies linger with a low potential for a spotty shower through Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday and lasts through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be quite pleasant in the 70s. 

TODAY: STILL HUMID, SPOTTY SHOWERS HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LESS HUMID LOW: 63

TOMORROW: MAINLY CLOUDY, COOLER. SPOTTY SHOWER POSSIBLE HIGH: 69

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 4:24 AM

