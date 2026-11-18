For the first time, Morgan Park High School's principal addressed the firing of a football coach and other staffing changes within the athletic department.

The firing came under scrutiny, with alumni, parents and students demanding answers.

While the school's principal acknowledged how difficult the transition has been, a meeting held on Wednesday evening was light on any answers as to why coach Chris James was fired.

James' surprise firing led to a student walkout last week. It also led to the school abruptly cancelling the team's season and sitting out the postseason prep bowl.

Coach Jame's mom, Kyle Greer, was among the supporters who spoke at Wednesday night's meeting at Morgan Park High School. She said his main concern was the kids.

"Me and a lot of people are going to be out here because we want answers from him," she said.

Principal Dan Kuzma's was unable to give that answer because he says he can't publicly discuss personal matters.

"While my initial response was to be transparent and say my peace — that is not what's best for Morgan Park long-term or short-term," he said. "Morgan Park's decisions surrounding the football team have been student-centered, even if that proves unpopular at times."

"We need to find out what's going on because not answering questions is not going to fly with us," one parent said.

"And when this decision was made, it was not thought about ... nobody thought about these kids," another parent said.

Meanwhile, the school's former basketball coach, Darryl Matthew Humphrey, says he was fired and never paid for his work.

"I didn't want to get caught up in the money or, you know, what's owed to me because, hey, I had a bigger job; you know, my players," he said.

The girls' basketball, boys' baseball, and boys' and girls' track coaches all have been replaced under the current administration — raising questions for some about the direction of the athletics program.

"My son was a mentor, a coach, and he's a good guy, and he was here and he will leave a lasting legacy at Morgan Park," Greer said.

Coach James has said in a statement that his vision for the team didn't align with the administration's.

Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools says that principals have the autonomy to make personnel decisions.