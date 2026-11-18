Morgan Park High School alumni and parents are expected to pack a local school council meeting on Wednesday evening, following the surprise firing of football coach Chris James last week.

James' firing led to a student walkout and questions from parents demanding to know why the coaching staff was fired before the team even had the chance to play in the Chicago Prep Bowl, an annual postseason consolation tournament for public and private schools.

At Wednesday's LSC meeting, James' supporters are expected to demand answers from school leaders for why he was forced out.

Meantime, another former coach is sharing concerns about how the administration is handling athletics at Morgan Park.

Former basketball coach Darryl Matthew Humphrey said he was fired and never paid for his work, and he's worried about the school's direction.

Humphrey was hired as the head coach for the Morgan Park boys basketball team in June 2025 and led the squad to a 19-8 season that ended in the state playoffs.

"I've seen a lot of greatness come from that school that had nothing to do with me. So, me being able to be a part of it was just a great opportunity, and I was just fortunate enough to get it," he said.

Humphrey expected to coach another season, but was fired this summer, and said he was never paid for his work, nor given a clear answer as to why.

"I actually asked several times throughout the year. I felt like I was chasing it a little bit, and i just, you know, mentally I didn't want to get caught up in the money or, you know, what's owed to me because, hey, I had a bigger job; you know, my players," he said.

Humphrey was one of multiple departures in the athletics department under the current administration at Morgan Park.

The girls basketball, boys baseball, and boys and girls track coaches all have been replaced under the current administration.

Most recently, football coach Chris James and his coaching staff were fired last week.

Humphrey said he wasn't surprised to see James forced out.

James said in a statement the current administration has done a great job at the school, and his departure was a disagreement over the football program, but Humphrey said he is concerned about the school's leadership, its decisions over athletics coaches, and the impact on student athletes.

"I would say I'm very concerned for my kids, or not just not just my kids, but all of the kids, you know, the relationships that they're building with the coaches," he said.

In a statement, a Chicago Public Schools spokesperson said, "principals have the autonomy and responsibility to make personnel decisions."

"The District does not comment on personnel matters," a spokesperson added.

The Morgan Park local school council meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the high school and is open to the public.