Another round of tickets for Chicago's Obama Presidential Center released Wednesday

Another round of tickets for the Obama Presidential Center went on sale on Wednesday morning.

The next batch of tickets is for admission from September to January. The museum is the only ticketed area on campus, the grounds and other parts of the campus are free.

Customers had to wait 30 minutes on the website just to see which days were still available. You can buy tickets on the Obama Center website.

Even without a ticket, visitors can still explore other aspects of the $850 million campus that are free and open to the public.

The Obama Foundation has said it expects about 1 million visitors a year at the Obama Presidential Center. You can find more information ahead of your visit here.