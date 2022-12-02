More migrants arrive in Chicago from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More migrants from the Texas border have arrived in Chicago.

The city welcomed 20 new migrants from Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of asylum-seekers to more than 3,700 hundred.

They received shelter, basic needs and given information on how to connect to local government services. In a statement, the city said it is committed to helping each family and individual and will provide services with respect and dignity.

