How to donate to asylum seekers arriving in Chicago from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As winter approaches, city officials have launched a website for Chicagoans to sign up to donate goods to the thousands of refugees who have been bused to the city from Texas in recent weeks.

As of Thursday, more than 3,000 asylum seekers have been brought to Chicago from Texas since the end of August, when the first such group of migrants arrived in Chicago.

The city has created a new website, Chicago.gov/support, with information on how to donate goods, such as winter clothing and toiletries, using an Amazon wish list set up by the nonprofit Instituto del Progreso Latino as part of their response effort.

You can also purchase new warm clothing and winter coats and drop them off at designated sites across the city, including 21 aldermanic offices and the City Clerk's office at City Hall. City officials are asking for donations of new items only. Used items and food will not be accepted.

Chicagoans also will be able to sign up to volunteer to provide other assistance to the migrants.

Cook County Health also has set up its own website to provide donations to help the asylum seekers by helping to purchase supplies such as diapers, baby food, clothing, school supplies, and more. Cook County also has set up its own Amazon wish list for donations.

The list of items needed for the migrants will be updated as needed. For any questions about donations, email DONATIONS@cityofchicago.org.