Chicago First Alert Weather: More clouds coming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High clouds increase tonight and we stay cloudy tomorrow. Temperatures running above average. Normal high is 32 degrees.

Rain is likely Thursday as our next system moves through our region. Models still differ on the storm track. With the mild air in place, this will start as a rain event. Then depending on the final track, we could see a transition to snow before the system departs.

Cold air rushes in for Friday on a north/northwest wind. This flow will keep lake effect snow around for northwest Indiana and southwest lower Michigan.

Temperatures this weekend will trend above average again.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOW 34.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 49.

THURSDAY: RAIN TO SNOW. HIGH 37.

