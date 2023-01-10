Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: More clouds coming

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun peeks through clouds 01:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- High clouds increase tonight and we stay cloudy tomorrow. Temperatures running above average. Normal high is 32 degrees.

Rain is likely Thursday as our next system moves through our region. Models still differ on the storm track. With the mild air in place, this will start as a rain event. Then depending on the final track, we could see a transition to snow before the system departs.

Cold air rushes in for Friday on a north/northwest wind. This flow will keep lake effect snow around for northwest Indiana and southwest lower Michigan.

Temperatures this weekend will trend above average again.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOW 34.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 49.

THURSDAY: RAIN TO SNOW. HIGH 37.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 10, 2023

