More buses carrying migrants coming to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More buses carrying migrants are expected to arrive in Chicago on Friday.

Many of the migrants are coming here from El Paso, Texas.

Since September of last year, the city of El Paso has sent 129 buses to Chicago.

They're also bussing migrants to New York, Denver, and Philadelphia, more than 16,000 migrants in all.