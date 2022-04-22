Monty the piping plover returns to Montrose Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just one day after some new piping plovers were spotted at Chicago area beaches, the famed Monty was captured again strutting along Montrose Beach.

Monty and his partner, Rose, have been nesting on Montrose Beach for three years. Last summer, they welcomed four chicks.

Officials said earlier this month that 20 volunteers were needed to monitor Monty and Rose's nest at Montrose Beach. The birds are an endangered species.

Volunteers will watch the nests, note any predators and be on the lookout for eggs and eventually chicks. It's a two hour shift every week from May through July.

Meanwhile, experts say Rainbow Beach in South Shore holds the most promise as a nesting ground for piping plovers. There is a beach cleanup event happening there this Saturday at 10 a.m.