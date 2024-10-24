Montez Sweat to face Washington Commanders for first time since trade to Bears

Montez Sweat prepares to take on Commanders for first time since trade to Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- Montez Sweat is getting ready to face the Washington Commanders this coming Sunday, for the first time since the team that drafted him traded him to the Bears a year ago.

Things have worked out well for Sweat with a new contract and a pro bowl appearance, but he did admit getting traded, didn't feel great.

"I think like any other player would be, they'd be a little, but I mean, at the end of the day, I know it's a business, and I understand what comes with that, so I was offended, but I didn't take it personally," said Sweat. "I mean, I want to do damage every week, so maybe this week is maybe a little bit of motivation, but it's just another week."

Meanwhile, the Bears still don't know who will be playing quarterback for the Commanders on Sunday—it could be Marcus Mariota, or Jayden Daniels, who is dealing with a rib injury.

But it may not matter much in terms of preparation. Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington said he does not expect the Commanders offense to change much conceptually if Mariota is in there.

"I don't think it did, I don't anticipate it will, if he is the starter. They're going to run their offense, and he's capable of executing exactly what they want to get done within all of the concepts," Washington said.

"Mariota's a veteran guy. He's seen a lot of ball. But they're obviously both great on their legs, and can get out of the pocket and throw the football. So it's not much change, but they're two talented quarterbacks."

Sweat actually hosts his fellow defensive linemen every Thursday night for dinner, watching football and film, and just building chemistry.

As Sweat put it, you play harder when you want to play for the man next to you