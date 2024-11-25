Watch CBS News
Mild on Monday before temperature drop Tuesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanksgiving week starts off mild but quickly changes by Tuesday morning. 

Mild temperatures in the 50s are expected on Monday, with dreary conditions. There will be passing rain showers or drizzles throughout the day, eventually ending by evening. 

Skies clear by the evening, giving way to lows in the 20s. Breezy winds give way to wind chills the teens. The cold continues into Tuesday with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. 

A potential winter storm could bring impacts to the Chicago area from Tuesday night into early Thursday. 

A rain and snow mix is possible for travelers on Wednesday. 

Conditions will improve for Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the 30s. The coldest air of the season arrives for the weekend, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens from Friday through Sunday. 

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

