Mistrial for former AT&T executive accused of bribing ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The trial of an AT&T executive accused of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan ended in a hung jury Thursday.

Prosecutors said former AT&T President Paul La Schiazza paid Madigan allies thousands of dollars in do-nothing contracts. In exchange, Madigan helped pass a bill ending mandatory landline service in Illinois.

Prosecutors said that from 2010 to around 2015, AT&T sought legislation that would have made it easier to terminate its obligation to provide landline telephone services to everyone in the state, projecting that the legislation would save the company millions.

After that legislation stalled in 2015, AT&T renewed its efforts to pass the bill in 2017, and McClain sent an email to someone at AT&T asking for a "small contract" for a Madigan ally. La Schiazza later indicated AT&T had received a "GO order" to hire that ally, according to a 2022 indictment.

La Schiazza allegedly wrote an email advising others at AT&T that he had no objection to paying that ally through an intermediary as a consultant, instead of directly as a lobbyist, "as long as you are sure we will get credit and the box checked."

La Schiazza ultimately arranged for a series of payments to that Madigan ally, totaling $22,500, according to the indictment.

Meantime, Madigan voted in favor of the legislation AT&T was seeking, and after it was vetoed by the governor, voted to override the veto, and the legislation became law.

La Schiazza could be tried again, but it will almost certainly not happen before Madigan himself stands trial next month.