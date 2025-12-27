Missouri man to remain in jail, accused of stabbing another man at hotel in Burr Ridge on Christmas Eve

A man will stay in jail, charged in the Christmas Eve stabbing of another man at a hotel in Burr Ridge, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Uberclein Vazquez Villareal, 40, of Missouri, appeared in court Saturday morning. He was charged with one count of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.

Prosecutors said around 2:25 a.m., Burr Ridge police officers responded to the Extended Stay America at 15W122 South Frontage Road for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, they found a person hiding behind the hotel front desk who indicated that someone had been stabbed or was stabbing themself.

Officers found Vazquez Villareal standing in the hallway outside of a third-floor room with his hands covered in blood. He was then placed into custody.

Officers entered the room and found the victim unresponsive, lying on an inflatable bed with multiple stab wounds to his chest and torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It was alleged that Vazquez Villareal and two other people, including the victim and the man who met officers at the front desk, were sharing a hotel room to celebrate Christmas Eve.

It was further alleged that during the evening, Vazquez Villareal began harassing the victim as he slept. When the other person left the room to take a phone call, Vazquez Villareal then stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife that had a blade of approximately 4.5 inches, prosecutors said.

Vazquez Villareal's is due back in court on Jan. 20.