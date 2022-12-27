Watch CBS News
MISSING: Wylie McAlister, 58, last seen in West Ridge

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing West Ridge man last seen in November.

Wylie McAlister, 58, was last seen in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue on Nov. 17.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark complexion.

missing-west-ridge-man.png
Chicago Police Department

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police – Area 3 SUV at 312-744-8266. 

First published on December 27, 2022 / 9:27 AM

