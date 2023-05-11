MISSING: Tianna Pillow, 23, last seen in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this week.

Tianna Pillow was last seen in the area of 78th and Phillips on Monday around noon.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes, a light complexion, and was wearing a blonde wig with a tan scarf wrapped around it.

Missing Tianna 'Nana' Pillow Chicago Police Department

Pillow was wearing black and white jogging suit with Nike swooshes down the sleeves and pant legs and carrying a small black backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Police say she suffers from bipolar disorder and is prone to depression. She is also known to frequent the 63rd Street Beach area and foes by the nickname "Nana."

If seen or located, contact the Chicago Police Department – Area Two SVU at 312-747-8274.