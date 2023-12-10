Family offers reward for help finding missing teen Brissa Romero

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A vigil was held Sunday night for a teenage girl from Carpentersville who has been missing for six days.

Brissa Romero, 17, is believed to have been on her way to a bowling alley in Vernon Hills when she went missing on Monday.

Brissa was supposed to attend a holiday party at the bowling alley, but she never showed up.

Brissa Romero Carpentersville Police

Despite all the days that have now passed, her family has not lost hope on bringing her home.

Desperate but determined, Brissa's friends and family braved the elements Sunday, holding a vigil at the intersection of Route 45 and Milwaukee Avenue in Vernon hills – the last known location where police said her SUV was spotted by traffic cameras.

Holding photos of Brissa, about 50 friends and relatives flagged down drivers, hoping someone knows something.

"It's just really weird that a vehicle and a person disappears out of nowhere," said her older sister, Dulce.

Brissa had gone over to her cousin's house in Des Plaines on Monday night. Dulce said, from there, Brissa left to head to a holiday party at Bowlero in Vernon hills at around 7 p.m., and during that ride communication with Brissa went radio silent.

"Nothing was going through nobody, none of our cousins none of her friends. None of our family was going through her phone, and nothing was ringing. And it was alarming. We were like this is weird," Dulce said.

Detectives told relatives that surveillance cameras at the bowling alley did not show Brissa entering the venue, confirming that she never made it to the party.

Her family is asking the public for help; if anyone was in the area at the time, and has surveillance video or might have seen something unusual, to come forward.

"If they have any businesses in the area would love to see their recordings maybe we could spot something," Dulce said.

Brissa described as 5 feet tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen driving a 2008 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate CZ64618. The rear bumper has a black coyote sticker next to the license plate.

Brissa Romero, 17, has been missing since Dec. 4, 2023. Police said she was driving a 2008 Nissan Rogue with a coyote sticker next to the rear license plate. Carpentersville Police

The family is offering a $14,000 reward for any information that leads to Romero's safe return.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urge to contact the Carpentersville police department at 847-551-3481.