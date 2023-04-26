Watch CBS News
Local News

MISSING: Tatyana Washington, 30, last seen in Hyde Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing woman last seen in the Hyde Park neighborhood last week.

Tatyana Washington was last seen in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion.

missing-tatyanna-washington.jpg
Chicago Police Department

Police say she frequents the Hyde Park area, the lakefront, and coffee shops and restaurants. She also may be suffering from a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380. 

First published on April 26, 2023 / 10:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.