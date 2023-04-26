MISSING: Tatyana Washington, 30, last seen in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing woman last seen in the Hyde Park neighborhood last week.

Tatyana Washington was last seen in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she frequents the Hyde Park area, the lakefront, and coffee shops and restaurants. She also may be suffering from a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.