MISSING: Tatyana Washington, 30, last seen in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing woman last seen in the Hyde Park neighborhood last week.
Tatyana Washington was last seen in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue.
She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion.
Police say she frequents the Hyde Park area, the lakefront, and coffee shops and restaurants. She also may be suffering from a medical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.
