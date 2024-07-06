Body matching description of missing swimmer at Chicago area beach recovered, officials say

The video above is from a previous report.

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – A body matching the description of a missing swimmer in Evanston nearly a week ago has been recovered, according to officials.



Around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, the Evanston Fire Department responded to a report of a body found in Lake Michigan. The body was found by a fishing charter about two miles off Dempster Street Beach.

The fishing charter crew notified the Coast Guard, who then informed fire officials. The body was successfully recovered from the water.

The Evanston Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office are working to confirm the identification of the body recovered.

Last Sunday, June 30, fire crews responded to a distress call from Lighthouse Beach at approximately 4 p.m. where four swimmers were struggling in the water.

A Good Samaritan helped rescue a woman and two teenage girls. One of the teens was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

It was unclear why the swimmers were in the water despite red flags flying, indicating that swimming was prohibited because of the high surf and strong currents.