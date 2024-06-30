Watch CBS News
Lighthouse Beach in Evanston closed as crews search for missing swimmer

By Jeramie Bizzle

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Evanston police and fire crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing at Lighthouse Beach, according to officials.

Two swimmers were rescued, but the third was unaccounted for.

The area of Lighthouse Beach has been closed as crews search for the swimmer.

Officials say the Chicago Fire Department is searching by helicopter while the Evanston Fire Department has deployed a drone. Additional search and rescue resources are staged at the Church Street Boat Ramp.   

People are asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

