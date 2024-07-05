Watch CBS News
Crews search for missing boaters near Hammond, Indiana

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Rescue crews search Lake Michigan near Hammond for missing boaters
Rescue crews search Lake Michigan near Hammond for missing boaters 01:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews were searching Lake Michigan on Friday evening for missing boaters near Hammond, Indiana.

Police marine unit officers boarded a small powerboat that had been damaged near the mouth of the Indiana Harbor near the Inland Steel plant.

Crews later started towing the boat back to shore as a U.S. Coast Guard fast rescue boat and other marine unit boats were searching the water for an unknown number of people.

Further details were not immediately available.

