Crews search for missing boaters near Hammond, Indiana

Rescue crews search Lake Michigan near Hammond for missing boaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews were searching Lake Michigan on Friday evening for missing boaters near Hammond, Indiana.

Police marine unit officers boarded a small powerboat that had been damaged near the mouth of the Indiana Harbor near the Inland Steel plant.

Police Marine Unit officers have now secured a motorboat in the harbor at Hammond, Two officers boarded the empty watercraft about a mile off the Indiana Harbor entrance near Inland Steel. A water search continues where the boat was found. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/MCmRRslsoA — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) July 5, 2024

Crews later started towing the boat back to shore as a U.S. Coast Guard fast rescue boat and other marine unit boats were searching the water for an unknown number of people.

Further details were not immediately available.