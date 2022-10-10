MISSING: Ora Woods, 85, last seen Sept. 29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are seeking help finding a missing elderly woman.

Ora Woods, 85, was last seen Sept. 29 in the area of the 1100 block of North Noble Street.

Woods is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair and a medium brown complexion.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266.