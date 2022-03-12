Watch CBS News

MISSING: Nina Valentine, 39, last seen in November

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in November.

Nina Valentine, 39, was last spoken to on Nov. 1, 2021.

She is 5 foot 2 inches, 150 pounds, has short blonde hair, and a medium complexion.

missing-nina.jpg

Missing frequents include 4600 N. Sheridan, 2700 W. Harrison, and also Robbins, Illinois. She may be homeless and suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Two detective's Special Victim's Unit at 312-747-8274.

First published on March 12, 2022 / 3:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.