MISSING: Nina Valentine, 39, last seen in November

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in November.

Nina Valentine, 39, was last spoken to on Nov. 1, 2021.

She is 5 foot 2 inches, 150 pounds, has short blonde hair, and a medium complexion.

Missing frequents include 4600 N. Sheridan, 2700 W. Harrison, and also Robbins, Illinois. She may be homeless and suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Two detective's Special Victim's Unit at 312-747-8274.