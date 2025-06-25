Missing man found safe in Arlington Heights, Illinois, after search

A missing man was located safely Wednesday morning a day after going missing.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a man was discovered by a jogger in the aera of Nichols Road and Highland Avenue in a residential area of Arlington Heights. The man appeared to be in distress, and the jogger called 911, Arlington Heights police said.

First responders came, and confirmed that the man the jogger found was Adam Gerber, who had vanished the day before, Arlington Heights police said.

Gerber was taken to an area hospital by Arlington Heights Fire Department paramedics, and his family was notified and reunited with him.

A day earlier, crews were sent to a pond in the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve in Long Grove, for what was reported to be a recovery mission. Reports Tuesday said the crews were looking for Gerber in the pond.

On Wednesday, Arlington Heights police thanked all the first responders who helped, and thanked the community for its support in the search that turned up Gerber alive and safe.

Arlington Heights police also thanked VarenychOK Ukrainian restaurant for providing search teams with meals, and G Anthony Hair Salon for allowing officers to use its facilities to cool off during search efforts for Gerber in the heat.