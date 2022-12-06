Missing man, 83, last seen in Berwyn found dead in North Riverside

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) – The search for a missing man last seen in Berwyn ended in tragedy on Tuesday.

Berwyn police asked for the public's help locating Jose Arevalo, 83, who was last seen Friday morning at 19th Street and Scoville Avenue.

Jose Arevalo Family Photo

On Tuesday, Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia told CBS 2 Arevalo had been found dead behind an auto dealership in North Riverside.

Arevalo's family was notified about the discovery.

His family was worried for him as he had Alzheimer's disease and only spoke Spanish.

Police did not say what the apparent cause of Arevalo's death was.