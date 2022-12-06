Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing man, 83, last seen in Berwyn found dead in North Riverside

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) – The search for a missing man last seen in Berwyn ended in tragedy on Tuesday.

Berwyn police asked for the public's help locating Jose Arevalo, 83, who was last seen Friday morning at 19th Street and Scoville Avenue.

jose-arevalo.png
Jose Arevalo Family Photo

On Tuesday, Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia told CBS 2 Arevalo had been found dead behind an auto dealership in North Riverside.

Arevalo's family was notified about the discovery.

His family was worried for him as he had Alzheimer's disease and only spoke Spanish.

Police did not say what the apparent cause of Arevalo's death was.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 1:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.