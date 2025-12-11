Chicago police looking for missing woman, 2 young kids last seen near United Center

Chicago police are looking for a woman and two young kids who were last seen near the United Center.

Police said 31-year-old Linet Morillo, 6-year-old Amor Rodriguez and 7-month-old Rakah Abdullah were last seen in the area of Madison and Hermitage on Tuesday.

CPD

The little girl was last seen wearing a black and white backpack and a red shirt, and the woman was wearing a gray sweat suit and a black jacket.

Police said the baby boy was last seen in a green one-piece pajama outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 9-1-1.