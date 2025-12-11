Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police looking for missing woman, 2 young kids last seen near United Center

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are looking for a woman and two young kids who were last seen near the United Center.

Police said 31-year-old Linet Morillo, 6-year-old Amor Rodriguez and 7-month-old Rakah Abdullah were last seen in the area of Madison and Hermitage on Tuesday.

untitled-design-2025-12-11t060045-837.png
CPD

The little girl was last seen wearing a black and white backpack and a red shirt, and the woman was wearing a gray sweat suit and a black jacket. 

Police said the baby boy was last seen in a green one-piece pajama outfit. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 9-1-1. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue