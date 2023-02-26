Watch CBS News
MISSING: Leilani Jordan, 15, last seen Feb. 22

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen February 22. 

Leilani Jordan, 15, was last seen at the intersection of Milwaukee and Addison avenues, police said. 

leilani-jordan-missing.jpg
Chicago Police Department

She was wearing gray and black pants, a gray shirt and a black coat. She is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area One SVU at (312)747-8380. 

First published on February 26, 2023 / 2:02 AM

