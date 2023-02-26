MISSING: Leilani Jordan, 15, last seen Feb. 22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen February 22.

Leilani Jordan, 15, was last seen at the intersection of Milwaukee and Addison avenues, police said.

Chicago Police Department

She was wearing gray and black pants, a gray shirt and a black coat. She is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area One SVU at (312)747-8380.