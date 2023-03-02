Missing: Larry Brewer, 70, last seen in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Washington Park earlier this week.

Larry Brewer, 70, was last seen leaving his residence on Feb. 27.

He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair, and a medium complexion.

Larry Brewer was last seen leaving his residence in Washington Park on Feb. 27, according to police. Chicago Police Department

Police say it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

He is known to frequent the Chicago Housing Authority Dearborn Homes, in the 2700 block of South State Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Area One Detectives Division at 312-747-8380.