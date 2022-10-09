Watch CBS News
MISSING: Katie Ramirez, 15, Last seen in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Katie Ramirez, 15, was last seen leaving her residence Friday, in the 2100 Block of North Lockwood Avenue.

She is 5 feet 1 inch,  115 pounds, and has brown eyes, and black hair with a medium complexion.

missing-katie-ramirez.png
Chicago Police Department

Police say she doesn't have a cell phone with her and may be with friends in the area.

Anyone with information please call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 8:12 AM

