MISSING: Katie Ramirez, 15, Last seen in Belmont Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Katie Ramirez, 15, was last seen leaving her residence Friday, in the 2100 Block of North Lockwood Avenue.
She is 5 feet 1 inch, 115 pounds, and has brown eyes, and black hair with a medium complexion.
Police say she doesn't have a cell phone with her and may be with friends in the area.
Anyone with information please call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.
