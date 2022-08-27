MISSING: Henry Woldenberg, 20, last seen in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Friday were asking for help from the public in finding a 20-year-old Rogers Park man who has been missing for more than a week.

Henry Woldenberg was last seen Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 1900 block of West Greenleaf Avenue, police sad.

He might be traveling on a bicycle, police said.

Woldenberg is a white male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. He has dental braces, glasses, a beard, and long hair.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 744-8266.