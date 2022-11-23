MISSING: Ermon Tyler, 27, Last seen in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen in the South Shore neighborhood and may be in need of medical attention.

Ermon Tyler, 27, was last seen Saturday, in the 7600 block of South Crandon Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes, a brown-reddish tint short afro with a scruffy beard. He also has a scar on the back of his head from stitches and a small bald spot in his hairline just above his forehead.

Chicago Police Department

Tyler is known to frequent Hyde Park, downtown Chicago, and Calumets Heights. He was last seen wearing a coat with camouflage, green on top and black on the bottom, black and gray jogging pants, and tan Timberland boots.

He may be in need of medical attention as he has been without his medication, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area two SVU at 312-747-8274 or call 911.