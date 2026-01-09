Lost cat reunited with Illinois family after going missing following car crash in Indiana

A lost cat who had been missing since her family got into a car accident during a holiday road trip has been found safe.

April Leigh and her family were involved in a crash near Valparaiso, Indiana, while on the way home from a family trip to Ohio on Dec. 28.

Their two cats ran off after the crash, and the North Riverside family posted about their ordeal on Facebook.

A group of strangers took notice and spent days searching with donated cameras and traps, and quickly found one of the cats, Mochi, hiding under a building.

Thursday night, their second cat, Allie, was found and returned home thanks to a trap set by a neighbor, who turned down the reward money the family had offered.