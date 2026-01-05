North Riverside family hoping to find lost cat who ran off after car crash in Valparaiso, Indiana

A Chicago area family's holiday road trip has turned into a search for their missing pet.

April Leigh, of North Riverside, said her family got into a car accident near Valparaiso, Indiana, while driving home from Ohio on Sunday.

The family's two cats escaped from the car. After posting an alert on social media, one of the cats, Mochi, was found hiding under a building.

But the family's second cat, Allie, is still missing.

Some Good Samaritans have been out searching the area trying to track down Allie.