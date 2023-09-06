Family frustrated with lack of answers in search for missing boater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Frustrated family and friends searched along Lake Michigan on Wednesday for a boater who disappeared early Tuesday morning, asking authorities to do more to help find him.

Bryan Jackson's loved ones were at 31st Street Beach on Wednesday, waiting and hoping for answers from the Chicago Police Department Marine Unit. Jackson's family and friends have been searching for him since he went into the water near McCormick Place on Tuesday.

CPD boats, the Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard spent much of the day on Tuesday searching for Jackson, a father of two, after he and a woman reportedly jumped off a 27-foot boat about a mile offshore from McCormick Place around 9 a.m.

The woman was able to make it back to the boat, but Jackson never resurfaced, and hasn't been seen since.

The Fire Department said the search for Jackson was later switched to a recovery effort, with CPD taking the lead.

Police said they resumed that recovery effort on Wednesday.

Jackson's mother, Rev. Tanya Lozano Washington, said he is a master trainer with Nike and the Jordan Brand, and takes his health and conditioning very seriously, which is why she is struggling to understand what happened.

"They jumped in together, and I guess the current started to take them, and she said he panicked. Again, I'm trying to explain to you, this doesn't make sense. And so, that's it. That's all we know. We don't have any further information, and we can't seem to get any real confirmation on who's looking for him," she said.

Lozano said the two women who were on the boat were questioned and let go. They have since left the state of Illinois, and do not live in Chicago.

Jackson's friends plan to be back out at 31st Street Beach for hours on Wednesday to continue the search from the shore.

Police said they don't have any updates on the case.