Search underway for missing boater near McCormick Place

Swimmer missing from boat in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rescue crews searched Lake Michigan on Tuesday morning when a boater disappeared near McCormick Place.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Chicago Fire Department officials said a person went for a swim off a 27-boat about a mile offshore from McCormick Place and did not resurface.

By 10:30 a.m., the rescue operation had become a recovery effort, with CPD and U.S. Coast Guard crews taking over, according to the Fire Department.

The search comes after three other people were pulled from Lake Michigan within 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday. Two of them died, and a third was in critical condition.

Monday was the last day lifeguards were on duty at Chicago beaches.

The Chicago Park District posts lifeguards along the lakefront between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and swimming is not allowed when lifeguards are not on duty.