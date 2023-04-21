MISSING: Ariel Brown, 3, last seen in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl last seen in the Englewood neighborhood on Thursday.

Ariel Brown was last seen in the 6200 block of South Emerald Drive.

She is described as 3 feet tall weighing between 30-40 pounds with brown eyes, black hair in a ponytail, and a light complexion. The missing girl was also wearing a green shirt with stars, gray leggings, and multi-colored shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she should be in the company of her mother, Tatyana Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One -SVU detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911.