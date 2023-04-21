MISSING: Ariel Brown, 3, last seen in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl last seen in the Englewood neighborhood on Thursday.
Ariel Brown was last seen in the 6200 block of South Emerald Drive.
She is described as 3 feet tall weighing between 30-40 pounds with brown eyes, black hair in a ponytail, and a light complexion. The missing girl was also wearing a green shirt with stars, gray leggings, and multi-colored shoes at the time of her disappearance.
Police say she should be in the company of her mother, Tatyana Brown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One -SVU detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911.
