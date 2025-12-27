Watch CBS News
Chicago police searching for 2 siblings believed to have traveled to Naperville, Illinois

Chicago police are seeking the public's help in locating two missing sisters, who they believe may have traveled to Naperville, Illinois.

Police said Amiya, 17, and Aiyanna, 13, were last seen on Christmas Eve in the 9200 block of South Dauphin Ave.

Amiya was described as 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes, Hair, and a medium brown complexion.

Aiyanna was described as 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion.

Missing Clark siblings
Aiyanna (left) and her sister Amiya (right). Chicago Police Department

Police said they have reason to believe the sisters were traveling to Naperville.

Any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Area 2 SVU detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

