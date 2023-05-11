Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for missing 12-year-old, Nicholas Skinner, from Matteson

/ CBS Chicago

Police searching for missing 12-year-old, Nicholas Skinner, from Matteson
Police searching for missing 12-year-old, Nicholas Skinner, from Matteson 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from Matteson, Illinois. 

Nicholas Skinner has a condition that puts him in danger, his family said.

teen.png

He is 5 foot 5 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple and blue hooded sweatshirt, gray striped pajama pants, and black and gold Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130 or contact 9-1-1.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 6:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.