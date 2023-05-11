Police searching for missing 12-year-old, Nicholas Skinner, from Matteson

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing from Matteson, Illinois.

Nicholas Skinner has a condition that puts him in danger, his family said.

He is 5 foot 5 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple and blue hooded sweatshirt, gray striped pajama pants, and black and gold Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130 or contact 9-1-1.