New "Miracle Shots" series explores the aftermath of gun violence in survivors' own words

CBS News Chicago's newest documentary series "Miracle Shots" explores the lives and recovery of gun violence survivors as they heal.

These stories are told through the voices of the survivors, in their own words. For the first time, we are embedded in the lives of those who've been shot across the city as they reveal the human toll, the grueling recovery and their hope to endure.

"Being a journalist, we so often cover the moments when a shooting happens. We don't often return back to the scene and back to those harmed by gun violence in the week, month, years after it happened," said Samah Assad, the Peabody Award-winning investigative producer behind the series. "With this project we wanted to do something completely different and truly understand what it means to be a gun violence survivor, and humanize people in a way that goes beyond a headline."

The debut episode tells the story of Marlon English, who was shot in a drive-by in 2015. He takes us back to the moments he was shot, discusses how it changed his life and reveals how, in the decade since, he has found healing and solace in a special place in his community.

The series is produced and directed by Assad with cinematography from Alfredo Roman and Robert Thompson, editing by Roman and graphics by Adam Marzec.

"Miracle Shots" is produced in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. English first told his story publicly through The Trace's Chicago survivor storytelling project. As she was working on her own project for CBS News Chicago, Assad said she came across The Trace's work on gun violence.

"It felt like a perfect fit because our values for how to tell these stories and how to humanize people who've been affected by gun violence really aligned," she said. "The Trace brings that expertise on reporting on gun violence. We have the same approach about depth and care and sensitivity and it just felt like the right fit."

"Miracle Shots" debuts on Sunday, Aug. 31, at 10:30 p.m. Episodes are available online at cbschicago.com/miracleshots and on the CBS News Chicago YouTube channel.